The company refreshes its brand identity for the main franchise and luxury brands ahead of its 10th anniversary. The new look will roll out through a phased approach starting this week, the company said.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Leading up to its 10th anniversary, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices this week unveiled an updated brand identity for the core brand and its Luxury Collection Specialists.

The update positions the company for a digital transformation and with a modern typography that swapped its serif font for an updated sans-serif option — still in the brand’s recognizable cabernet color, according to the company.

The new look for both brands will roll out through a phased approach starting this week, the company said.

“Our refreshed look pays respect to our past and our core foundations of who we are as a brand and perfectly positions us for the exciting future ahead,” Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Christy Budnick said. “We are a brand that stands apart due to our guiding principles and commitment to excellence, and this contemporary new design aligns with our goals as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary later this year and begin a new decade in a pivotal time for real estate companies.”

The franchise network has expanded to 1,500 offices in 12 countries and with 50,000 real estate professionals affiliated with the brand.

While cabernet remains the primary color for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the company introduced a broader palette for its franchise branding that appears across print and digital on agent websites, yard signs, marketing collaterals and more.

“The refresh of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand was a thoughtful and strategic undertaking that was executed with care and consideration,” Wendy Durand, senior vice president of global marketing and communications, said in a statement. “The re-envisioned identity will live beautifully in digital and traditional marketing spaces and incorporates an invigorated collection of colors and designs.”

Berkshire Hathaway also provided an updated look for its luxury brand, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection.

“The new chapter for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection had to reflect the high quality of properties and the unparalleled level of innovation and sophistication our Luxury Collection Specialists bring to their work every day,” said Laura Stace, vice president of global luxury marketing and communications. “I am so proud to unveil an elegant new look for the Collection as our Specialists continue to raise the bar in the industry and provide expert service for those seeking or selling luxury homes.”

Email Taylor Anderson