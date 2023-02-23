The company attributes the success to “consistent coaching and humanizing of the chatbot,” which in the past year increased daily messages by 322 percent and daily lead responses by over 108 percent.

Phoenix-based sales accelerator Chime Technologies announced this week that its chatbot AI Assistant has a 93 percent conversational accuracy rate, following four years of product development.

Chime attributed the success of its chatbot to “consistent coaching and humanizing of the chatbot,” in a statement released on Feb. 20.

“Four years ago, our forward-thinking product development team recognized the potential for AI to significantly impact the real estate industry and delivered a powerful and intuitive chatbot designed to help agents work smarter and not harder,” said Dave Carter, Chime vice president of marketing.

“Today, we are proud of the value AI Assistant offers our customers nationwide in attracting and converting leads for increased business. We will continue to prioritize humanizing our AI to deliver high-quality interactions for the benefit of agents and consumers alike.”

In the past year, the chatbot has increased daily messages by 322 percent and daily lead responses by over 108 percent, according to the news release. Twenty twenty-two also saw chatbot adoption among customers increase by 46 percent.

Chime’s chatbot capabilities cover every aspect of the homebuying and selling process, according to the company. It can help schedule appointments for showings with clients, convert cold leads into hot leads with a six-month campaign and respond to listing ad questions in real time, the announcement notes. Some AI assistant packages also include Facebook Messenger integration, which allows the bot to chat with users on the social media platform.

Chime claims its chatbot saves time and expedites workflow by sending notifications to agents when clients engage with them. It also provides users with groups and tags to manage their leads.

The company intends to integrate the AI chatbot into its sales acceleration program to help increase agent productivity.

As of late, Chime has focused on broader, large-scale implementations of new technologies rather than smaller, agent-focused tweaks. It recently rolled out a brokerage recruiting tool, invested heavily in its customer support staff and developed a social media marketing offering.

