Real estate technology company Chime has gone all-in on customer service. According to a new press release, it’s dedicated more than $1 million in the last year to make it a “top company objective.”

Real estate technology company Chime announced in a press release it has dedicated more than $1 million in the last year “to prioritize customer service as a top company objective.”

While some of the funds went to internal productivity enhancements and tools, a large portion was spent on human capital. Chime tripled the number of staff in its customer success department, adding technology professionals and people with real estate experience to better translate users’ needs into retention goals and future product enhancements.

New positions also included digital marketing analysts, support managers, onboarding teams and general technical support. It also added an array of DIY support and training resources for customers, as well as now dedicating individuals to helping agents better nurture and convert leads.

To help track its interaction with clients, Chime built an administrative customer success management platform for the purpose of recording interactions; predictive troubleshooting; and delivering specific insights for faster, more personalized responses and solutions.

“The new platform will also include bolstered Help Center options including a ‘Show Me’ feature, guided video tutorials, expanded self-help options and extended professional service offerings,” the release stated.

The press release cited a study by the National Association of Realtors, Real Estate in the Digital Age, that stated 41 percent of brokerages mentioned “keeping up with technology” as their top challenge for 2022.

Product adoption is a key point for brokers when analyzing technology partners, and often an objection for new vendors because of past experiences. Chime’s new efforts in support and training can help it overcome these concerns and increase the daily rate of engagement with their features.

Chime has continued to enhance its product through strategic software partnerships, as well. It’s forged unions with lead generator Ylopo, online advertising solution Dippidi, lead quality data provider Revaluate, back-office management provider BrokerMint, branding and listing marketing firm Curaytor and even digital tour content company EyeSpy360.

Chime was first reviewed by Inman in 2016. It stood out for its top-of-class user experience, marketing features and array of response automations.

Email Craig Rowe