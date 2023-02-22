LAH Real Estate Inc. was originally founded in 1992. The new affiliate brings its four offices to Sotheby’s, ticking the brand’s total office count in Alabama up to seven.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Sotheby’s International Realty has brought on the firm formerly known as LAH Real Estate Inc. as its newest affiliate in the state of Alabama, the company announced on Wednesday.

Now known as LAH Sotheby’s International Realty, the affiliate marks the brand’s seventh office in Alabama.

“The luxury market in Birmingham has seen tremendous growth, according to local records,” Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “The area is known for its medical and research community and growing tech presence with notable companies, such as Shipt, making Birmingham their home. We are thrilled to welcome LAH Sotheby’s International Realty and the entire team to our global network and we look forward to putting the strength of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand behind their business.”

The firm was first founded in 1992 and is co-owned by Maurice Humphries, Tom Carruthers, Charles Robinson, Mike Graham and Coke Williams. With offices in Homewood, Hoover and Mountain Brook, the new affiliate will service these areas as well as the city of Birmingham.

“Our mission is to be a company where clients and our associates always come first,” Humphries said in a statement.

“Our vision has always been to be the leading team of real estate professionals committed to quality service and results. Our affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty offers our firm unprecedented levels of support, as well as the opportunity for global exposure and recognition. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the highest level of service and expertise as a part of the Sotheby’s International Realty family.”

LAH Sotheby’s International Realty has about 160 sales associates and a total of four offices in the greater Birmingham area.

Email Lillian Dickerson