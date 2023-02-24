Murdoch, the News Corp founder and business magnate, has signed a contract to buy the entire 27th floor of the Hampshire House in Manhattan. It’s only his latest purchase in recent years.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch appears to be buying himself a birthday present for his 92nd birthday next month.

Rupert Murdoch at Real Estate Connect NYC / Elza Hyan.

The New York business mogul is under contract to buy a $30 million, 6,500-square-foot co-op overlooking Central Park in Manhattan, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The home, which WSJ reports belongs to the hedge fund billionaire Julian H. Robertson, Jr., includes the entire 27th floor of the Hampshire House on Central Park South. The listing was represented by Joanne Douglas with DouglasElliman.

“Co-oped in 1949, The Hampshire House was and still is known for its white-glove standards and attention to security,” the listing said. “At your service are doorman, concierge, bell captain, laundry service, safety deposit boxes, security desk and full health club.”

The home was also once owned by the philanthropist Alice Tully, who designed the unit to be a showpiece for her art collection and social gatherings.

The unit includes a 100 breadth, with oversized windows and arched doorways that are 15 feet tall and open to a terrace overlooking the park. It has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, in addition to a large library, living room and gallery.

“In addition to the primary suite and gym, there are five secondary bedrooms, each generously sized, most with en-suite bathrooms in addition to two powder rooms, all with open southern exposures and full of sunlight,” the listing says.

Murdoch has been active in real estate over the past several years. In 2021, he bought a 340,000-acre ranch in Montana from Matador Cattle Co., a subsidiary of Koch Industries, for about $200 million. He listed two of his condos in Midtown early last year with an asking price of $78 million for the pair.

While the Manhattan home was listed for $30 million, the contract price is unknown, WSJ reported. Murdoch and Douglas declined to comment to the outlet.

The activity comes shortly after a deal by News Corp to sell Move, Inc. to CoStar fell through. CoStar had reportedly considered buying the Realtor.com parent for $3 billion.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×