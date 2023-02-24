Murdoch, the News Corp founder and business magnate, has signed a contract to buy the entire 27th floor of the Hampshire House in Manhattan. It’s only his latest purchase in recent years.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch appears to be buying himself a birthday present for his 92nd birthday next month.

The New York business mogul is under contract to buy a $30 million, 6,500-square-foot co-op overlooking Central Park in Manhattan, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The home, which WSJ reports belongs to the hedge fund billionaire Julian H. Robertson, Jr., includes the entire 27th floor of the Hampshire House on Central Park South. The listing was represented by Joanne Douglas with DouglasElliman.

“Co-oped in 1949, The Hampshire House was and still is known for its white-glove standards and attention to security,” the listing said. “At your service are doorman, concierge, bell captain, laundry service, safety deposit boxes, security desk and full health club.”

The home was also once owned by the philanthropist Alice Tully, who designed the unit to be a showpiece for her art collection and social gatherings.

The unit includes a 100 breadth, with oversized windows and arched doorways that are 15 feet tall and open to a terrace overlooking the park. It has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, in addition to a large library, living room and gallery.

“In addition to the primary suite and gym, there are five secondary bedrooms, each generously sized, most with en-suite bathrooms in addition to two powder rooms, all with open southern exposures and full of sunlight,” the listing says.

Murdoch has been active in real estate over the past several years. In 2021, he bought a 340,000-acre ranch in Montana from Matador Cattle Co., a subsidiary of Koch Industries, for about $200 million. He listed two of his condos in Midtown early last year with an asking price of $78 million for the pair.

While the Manhattan home was listed for $30 million, the contract price is unknown, WSJ reported. Murdoch and Douglas declined to comment to the outlet.

The activity comes shortly after a deal by News Corp to sell Move, Inc. to CoStar fell through. CoStar had reportedly considered buying the Realtor.com parent for $3 billion.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Taylor Anderson