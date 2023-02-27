The new firm, co-owned and operated by Tim Ross and Joyce Wright Funk, is based in the Hanalei district. Wright Funk’s appointment marks the first time a BHGRE affiliate has had a Black female owner.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) has brought on a new affiliate in Hawaii called Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rainbow Island Properties, the brand announced on Monday.

Based on the island of Kauai, the firm is owned and operated by Tim Ross, formerly of Keller Williams, and Joyce Wright Funk, formerly of Corcoran Pacific Properties. The duo have a combined 30 years of experience in the industry and both have origins in the state of California.

Ross has resided in Hawaii for four years, and Wright Funk has been a resident since 2007. The new affiliate is based out of Kauai’s Hanalei district, which is on the island’s north coast.

Additionally, Wright Funk’s appointment marks the first time a BHGRE affiliate has had a Black female owner. BHGRE also has a number of affiliates located on the islands of Hawaii, Maui and Oahu.

“As someone who’s always been attracted to the allure of beautiful homes and properties, opening a business in the most scenic state in the country seemed like an inevitability,” Wright Funk said in a statement.

“As we move forward with our careers, we have chosen to participate in owning our own brokerage. We chose to affiliate with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand because, in our opinion, it surpasses all other brands. Being a leading real estate lifestyle brand will be our calling card to build the business here in Kauai, working with the entire continuum of clients from first-time homeowners to high-net-worth clients.”

Kauai is Hawaii’s fourth-largest island and known as “the garden island” because of the rainforest that covers most of the island. It’s an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts with the 11-mile-long Kalalau Trail, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park and Waimea Canyon State Park, among other natural attractions and picturesque beaches.

In January 2023, the median sale price of a home in Kauai County was $937,500, up 8.7 percent year over year, according to Redfin.

“The Aloha lifestyle is something that we believe everyone should have an innate right to experience, and we embrace inclusivity,” Ross and Wright Funk said in a joint statement. “Our job is to make this as attainable as possible and provide our clients with a streamlined homebuying and selling experience that they will thoroughly enjoy.”

“Aloha” roughly translates to “the presence of breath” or “breath of life” in Hawaiian and is used in greeting or saying goodbye to others. It also describes a spirit of compassion and fellowship with others.

“We are extremely excited that Joyce and Tim have affiliated with us to launch Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rainbow Island Properties on the island of Kauai,” Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, said in a statement. “With the pair’s deep industry knowledge and experience as leaders in the business, the brokerage will no doubt leverage these tools to establish an impressive foothold in the Hawaii real estate market.”

