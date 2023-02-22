The franchise marks The Agency’s 50th overall and follows the brokerage’s previous European launches in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Lisbon, Portugal.

Global luxury brokerage The Agency has launched its third European office in Mallorca, Spain, the company has informed Inman.

The franchise, which marks The Agency’s 50th franchise and 75th office location, follows the brokerage’s previous European launches in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Lisbon, Portugal. Managing Partner Alby Euesden will lead operations at the new location.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence overseas in Europe with the launch of our new franchise in Mallorca,” Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency, said in a statement. “Our partner Alby Euesden is one of the most respected real estate professionals in Mallorca, and we know he will be an incredible steward of our unique brand and culture.”

The Agency began its European expansion with Amsterdam in May 2022. Then, in early February of 2023, the brokerage continued with its launch in Lisbon. During the first quarter of 2023 alone, the brokerage has thus far launched four new offices, including the Mallorca location, as it continues a swift global expansion.

“Our strategic expansion in Europe has been phenomenal as we continue to feed the demand around the world for a luxury brand like The Agency,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to work with Alby Euesden as we showcase our world-class offerings to buyers and sellers in beautiful Mallorca.”

Euesden brings more than 10 years of experience to The Agency, having worked for several years with Mallorca Gold and then Imperial Properties Mallorca, real estate firms that specialize in luxury, sea view and investment properties in and around Mallorca.

Euesden was born in Essex, U.K., but moved with his family to Mallorca at a young age and today is fluent in English, Spanish and Catalan. His specialization lies in properties in Mallorca’s southwest region, especially Bendinat, a picturesque seaside village that is relatively secluded and quiet and is home to many luxury villas and apartments.

During his free time, Euesden enjoys participating in endurance events for charity, including a 150-kilometer triathlon he recently finished to benefit Cancer Support Group Mallorca.

“I am delighted to expand The Agency’s brand throughout Europe with our first office in Mallorca,” Euesden said in a statement. “With its rich culture and history, great climate and scenic coastlines, I am honored to help bring The Agency’s white glove service and world-class brand to this unparalleled destination.”

In December, The Agency launched its first-ever office in the metaverse in Decentraland, via its franchise located in Turks and Caicos.

