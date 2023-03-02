Inman Access brings real estate professionals an immersive online experience with classes from the best practitioners and experts across the industry. In this latest installment learn fundamental financial principles to grow wealth.

Marc King, President of Keller Williams, shares his lessons from the last recession and strategies to embrace in today’s current market.

Some methods for success include building solid business and personal budget structures, the importance of getting out of debt, how to create passive income, and understanding your sphere of influence. Marc King emphasizes how crucial it is to go the extra mile and put a stable financial plan into practice to build wealth in your business.

