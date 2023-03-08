The agents join Compass from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and boast at least 25 years of experience in the industry, Compass exclusively told Inman.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Former Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents Adam Levy and John D’Amico have affiliated with Compass in Florida, the brokerage exclusively told Inman.

Levy, who is principal agent for The Levy Group, is a member of the Miami chapter of the Master Brokers Forum, a group that represents the top 1 percent of all Realtors in Miami.

With 26 years of industry experience, Levy specializes in new construction and resales and is a second-generation Realtor. He has now joined Compass’s office in Miami as have five out of the team’s original six members.

The Levy Group closed $44 million in sales volume in 2022 and features agents with a collective 135 years of experience serving clients in South Florida.

“At The Levy Group, we are focused on scaling our business while maximizing efficiency through the end-to-end Compass platform and specialized support teams,” Levy said in a statement. “We’re excited to combine our local legacy with the innovative technology and tools that are exclusive to Compass and proven to drive business growth.”

D’Amico, likewise, has been a staple of the northwest Florida real estate community for over 25 years and is now operating out of Compass’ 30A office. Notably, he was a part of the development team and led sales for Churchill Oaks, a gated luxury waterfront boating community located on the Emerald Coast.

In 2022, D’Amico closed $40.99 million in individual sales volume.

“We’re working on some exciting additions and enhancements at Churchill Oaks and are excited to leverage the Compass tools, new development team and luxury marketing support,” D’Amico said in a statement. “And beyond Destin and 30A, I’m already networking with top Compass agents in markets from Austin to New York to South Florida, thanks to the client referral network.”

Compass launched in Florida in 2015 and now has 24 offices and about 2,500 agents in the state. The brokerage entered the 30A market in 2022 and now has about 100 agents serving the Florida panhandle.

Compass Miami Beach clinched the No. 1 office by sales volume across all Miami-Dade brokerages in 2022.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson