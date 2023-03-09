The partnership will allow agents at more than 800 brokerages access to post-close software, providing new owners the ability to monitor the financial and operational state of their home.

Real estate business technology company MoxiWorks has inked an agreement with Milestones to offer the latter’s whole-home management solution to its customers, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The deal will allow agents at the more than 800 brokerages MoxiWorks serves to offer the post-close software to new owners, which allows families to monitor the financial and operational state of their home. It includes active home value monitoring, documentation storage and tracking, regular maintenance alerts and a range of tasks related to sustaining a high quality of living.

The advantage to agents is a regular method for remaining in touch between sales cycles, a crucial component of repeat business.

“Our partnership with MoxiWorks is an exciting step forward in our commitment to empowering real estate professionals and delivering exceptional service to our clients,” Milestones CEO Dustin Gray said in a statement. Gray also mentioned that integrations are integral to their footprint in the industry. “MoxiWorks has a proven track record delivering powerful technology at scale.”

Milestones will make available the starter level package of features, the anouncement stated. Tools in this range include Homeownership Hubs, Move Hubs and Mortgage insight, along with a collection of ancillary services data.

Milestones was in stealth mode for three years, a period of time in which a technology company operates and tests products but does not market. In July of 2022, it announced a $10.3 million Series A round of funding, and described itself as “the first technology firm to deliver a home ownership portal similar to consumer offerings for managing healthcare, personal finance, and education.”

MoxiWorks offers a wide range of business and marketing solutions for real estate brokerages, including website development and digital marketing, a presentation system, a full-powered CRM, company communications, recruiting products, and a back-office suite, developed in part through the October, 2021 acquisition of Reeazily.

MoxiWorks CEO York Baur said the partnership is part of an effort to ensure agents have what they need to assist today’s buyers through a complicated market.

“We want our customers to know they’ve got this, and we’ve got them,” he said in the release. “There’s an endless list of golden moments attached to the homeownership journey, and if we can switch our mindset beyond just the transaction, agents can be top of mind for each of those moments and win more listings in the future.”

MoxiWorks is known for its large-scale software implementations, partnering with Anywhere (then Realogy) in April, 2021, to offer its products to close to 190,000 agents. That same month, it announced the creation of a custom enterprise system for Century 21 Canada’s 400 offices, called HUB21.

