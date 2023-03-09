The new franchises add to the brand’s presence across the globe in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada and several other countries.

Luxury franchisor Realty ONE Group announced this week its planned expansion into the Middle Eastern country of Cyprus and the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

The company has sold the franchise rights to owners who will expand the modern global brand. Nicolas Christou is the new owner of Cyprus. And the current franchise owner of Costa Rica, Sergio E. Gonzalez, now also owns the franchise rights to the Cayman Islands, the company said this week in an announcement.

“We’re so perfectly aligned with Nicolas and Sergio and enormously grateful to add their business and real estate experience along with their passion to expand our global footprint,” Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group, said in a statement.

Christou brings to the role more than 15 years of experience in Cyprus real estate.

“With Realty ONE Group, we’ll add significant value not only to the real estate industry in Cyprus but to each and every individual professional, our prospective clients and the business sector,” Christou said in a statement.

Gonzalez brings more than two decades of experience in real estate to the role. And after only a few years of owning the rights to Costa Rica, he has already opened two offices.

“Realty ONE Group is offering me an opportunity to help more real estate professionals and to be incredibly competitive with a business model and brand that make perfect sense,” Gonzalez said.

The two new franchises add to the brand’s presence across the globe in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

