Zeroing in on your ideal client, and determining how to help them, will allow you to develop better marketing strategies and make you more effective once you’ve connected.

Finding the right client may feel like a luxury, especially when the market is slow and leads are scarce. After all, isn’t any client a good client, as long as you can get them to the closing table?

Well, no, not really. No matter where you are in your real estate journey, homing in on the client that’s best for you and your professional goals is important:

  • If you’re a new agent, it helps you establish yourself as a professional and paves the way for a lifetime of referrals and valuable introductions.
  • If you’re a veteran agent, it ensures that as your business gets busier, you’re filling your pipeline with folks who’ll be a pleasure to work with and who will enhance your reputation.

While your pipeline is probably full of good clients and bad clients, working with the right client just makes everything smoother and more pleasant. It allows you to play to your professional strengths and helps you to focus on the parts of your business you enjoy most.

Want to learn how to find the right client, then turn them into a client for life? Take our quiz and learn how to match with your ideal client, nurture them through the transaction and make them into a valued referral source for years to come.

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on TwitterInstagram and YouTube.

