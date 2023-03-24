In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Zillow — which held $3.4 billion in cash and investments at the end of 2022 — is well prepared to weather any storm, including the banking fallout, Barton said in a new interview on Thursday.

Five real estate experts explain how rising mortgage rates, inflation and economic uncertainty could impact baby boomers and millennials this spring and how both groups can succeed.