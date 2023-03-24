In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

1. Zillow CEO Rich Barton: ‘The real pain is probably coming’

Photo credit: Zillow | Inman art

Zillow — which held $3.4 billion in cash and investments at the end of 2022 — is well prepared to weather any storm, including the banking fallout, Barton said in a new interview on Thursday.

2. The tug-of-war between millennials and boomers heats up this spring

Five real estate experts explain how rising mortgage rates, inflation and economic uncertainty could impact baby boomers and millennials this spring and how both groups can succeed.

3. Kamini Lane named president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty

Kamini Lane and Liz Gehringer | Coldwell Banker

Lane’s appointment comes three months after M. Ryan Gorman’s abrupt ouster as CEO. Liz Gehringer will also take an expanded role, the company exclusively told Inman.

4. 7 reasons agents are failing (and how to avoid their mistakes)

The current real estate market separates the best from the rest. Here’s how to avoid the biggest mistakes agents are making right now.

5. The Real Brokerage to raise agent fees on heels of $20M loss in 2022

Tamir Poleg, Real CEO

Fee hikes for new and existing agents are set to begin April 1 and come after a tumultuous 2022, when Real posted significant losses, the brokerage confirmed to Inman.

