There are 12 brand archetypes based on common themes, personality traits and marketing niches. Not sure what your "type" could be? Take our quiz to find out.

In March’s Marketing and Branding Month, we’ll go deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, Realtor.com and more. Top CMOs of leading firms drop by to share their newest tactics, too. And to top off this theme month, Inman is debuting a brand new set of awards for branding and marketing leaders in the industry called Marketing All-Stars.

Do you have a type? You probably do, even if you’re not aware of it. Not a romantic type, but a brand archetype. There are 12 brand archetypes based on common themes, personality traits and marketing niches. Not sure what your “type” could be? You may be surprised to find out.

Psychologist Carl Jung first posited archetypal theory to explain the inherent characters and stories that we all seem to intuitively identify with. Different archetypes can help business owners connect with their audience by leaning into their personalities and understanding what their clients are looking for.  

Archetypes offer easy-to-follow pathways for businesses to craft feelings and emotions associated with the product or experience they are trying to sell. Check out our quiz and find out which brand archetype feels authentic to you.

 

Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor, and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing, and business on Instagram and Twitter.

