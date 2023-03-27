Evocalize describes its product as a “Collaborative Marketing Platform” that allows users to announce their services through an array of campaigns on Google, Facebook and Instagram

A little more than year after closing on $12 million in funding, marketing software company Evocalize has inked a partnership with Side, a national brokerage known for its team-first approach to the real estate business.

The deal will provide Evocalize’s marketing tech to all of Side’s U.S. offices, which are branded individually as boutique brokerages, according to an announcement last week.

“The common goal of both of our companies is to empower local agents and operators with the tools they need to grow their business,” Evocalize CEO Matthew Marx said in a statement. “Together, we are making it easier than ever for agents in the Side community to achieve their local marketing goals using the most sophisticated, data-driven techniques in just a few clicks.”

Evocalize describes its product suite as a “Collaborative Marketing Platform (CMP)” that empowers users to establish and spread their brands and services through an array of campaigns on Google, Facebook and Instagram.

Side will package the solution as a digital campaign builder, and it will tightly link with a location’s respective multiple listing service feed, which will speed campaign roll-outs, keep them better connected to source property data and ensure users can track results per property.

In June of 2021, real estate website company Tribus chose Evocalize to back Tribus Engage, which integrates customers’ web solutions with Evocalize’s CMP.

Marx said in an Inman report at the time that, “our embedded platform was a perfect solution to fulfill Tribus’ vision of enabling thousands of agents and brokers with simple, but powerful, digital marketing tools.”

Evocalize also backs the advertising product of industry public relations firm Lion & Orb. The tool allows the company’s clients to maximize news coverage.

“Its CMP with EVOLVE artificial intelligence layer is designed to help national brands and technology platforms, like Side, take the complexity out of local digital advertising for themselves and their distributed users,“ the release stated.

Led by Guy Gal, Side targets productive teams at other brokerages, as well as existing independent brokerages, and offers a full-service rebrand and business support, positioning them in the market as a quasi-independent. The Side brand remains in the background.

The company was valued at $1 billion in 2021. However, like many brands, it has suffered through layoffs.

In addition to residential real estate, Evocalize has clients in the mortgage market, insurance, multifamily housing and financial services. It also works with restaurants and the travel industry.

