Real estate marketing technology company Evocalize has raised $12 million in a Series A financing round, it announced in a press release.

Realtor.com parent company, Move Inc., led the funding, with Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures collaborating, as well.

Evocalize will use the money to reach deeper into new industry channels, primarily local businesses, according to the release. The company did not define “local business,” but stated it will add “new channels to reach users everywhere they spend time online, and to expand into new industries to empower local and national-to-local marketers with new powerful, push-button-simple tools.”

Evocalize, which has offices in tech-hubs Seattle and Austin, will capitalize on its real estate industry success to deliver an expanded customer experience they hope will allow small business owners to leverage the same marketing intelligence as large corporations.

“Local can mean both a local, independent real estate agent, or the local office of a national real estate brand” said Matthew Marx, CEO and co-founder of Evocalize in an email to Inman. “There are a number of industries beyond real estate that have local and national-to-local needs, including mortgage, insurance, multi-family housing, senior living, financial services, restaurants, and travel.”

Technology developed by Evocalize, deemed a Collaborative Marketing Platform (CMP), helps companies establish and spread their brands and services through an array of campaigns on Google, Facebook and Instagram.

It works with clients to closely tie strategy to marketing execution, using performance data across multiple offices to strengthen messaging and tighten audiences. It can also work in unison with clients’ existing technology partners, namely CRM solutions, to track customer engagement, and it’s highly effective at working with multioffice organizations, common to real estate.

In June of 2021, real estate website company Tribus chose Evocalize to back Tribus Engage, which would integrate customers’ web solutions with Evocalize’s CMP.

Marx said in an Inman report on the Tribus deal that, “our embedded platform was a perfect solution to fulfill Tribus’ vision of enabling thousands of agents and brokers with simple, but powerful, digital marketing tools.”

Move, Inc. CEO David Doctorow said in the release that Evocalize’s growth in real estate makes its technology ideal for its new targeted audience.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Evocalize, and have seen firsthand the benefits of their technology and team,” he said. “We’re pleased to deepen our relationship with Evocalize with this investment and help them bring collaborative marketing to more businesses that surround the home transaction.”

In addition to residential real estate, Evocalize has clients in the mortgage market, insurance, multifamily housing and financial services. It also works with restaurants and in the travel industry.

marketing | technology

