Real estate media relations consultancy Lion & Orb has developed a digital advertising product to help clients create and manage advertising campaigns on popular web platforms.

Leveraging the reach of Meta products Facebook and Instagram, as well as Google’s search algorithm, +AdStudio users can devise ad creative, easily determine daily budgets and determine campaign timelines in an interface designed in unison with Evocalize, an established real estate technology company based in Seattle.

Historically, Lion & Orb has assisted clients with media outreach and news distribution. The advertising solution is designed to help its clients maximize positive industry media placements, and support those instances with far-reaching digital branding plans.

“We realized early on that when we would secure media placements for clients, we needed a tool to promote those articles that featured their products and services quickly, for an extended period of time as a sales tool,” said Audie Chamberlain, founder of Lion & Orb, in a statement. “With +AdStudio, we have really connected those dots, making digital advertising easy, cost-effective, and efficient to execute.”

Chamberlain also said that +AdStudio can be scaled to address the needs of single agents and larger enterprise-level brokerages.

Property input is made efficient with regional MLS data integrations, allowing agents to advertise new listings, just sold homes, coming soon listings and open houses, among other listing-specific advertisements.

Campaign audiences can be custom built or devised using “personas,” a web-marketing term for uncovering new leads based on the behavior of demographically similar groups. In the case of real estate, new leads for a property can be found by analyzing those who have already viewed, liked or saved that listing.

Lion & Orb leadership stated it is most excited about PressLeads, an ad campaign template within +AdStudio that captures recent headlines to use as ad content, pushing audiences to positive media placements.

PressLeads was tested by off-market listing startup DropOffer.

“The results included an increase in daily registrations of 200 percent with a cost-per-new-registration of $3.00 and cost-per-impression was $0.04,” Lion & Orb said in a statement.

Evocalize, Lion & Orb’s technology partner, specializes in building white-labeled digital ad content solutions. In June of 2021, it announced a broad partnership with web developer and digital marketer Tribus to offer their users access to its advertising tools.

An Inman review of +AdStudio is forthcoming.

