Pitt began shopping for a buyer at a $40 million asking price in January, according to reports. The home, which he purchased from actress Cassandra Peterson “Elvira,” was never publicly listed.

Brad Pitt has offloaded the Los Angeles compound where he and Angelina Jolie raised their children, according to reports.

The 59-year-old Fight Club and Bullet Train star sold the Los Angeles property for $39 million. Pitt began shopping for a buyer at a $40 million asking price in January, according to TMZ. The house was never publicly listed, meaning no listing photos are available.

Pitt purchased the home in 1994 from actress Cassandra Peterson — who rose to fame playing the horror host Elvira on Elvira’s Movie Macabre, a weekly B-movie showcase on the Los Angeles television station KHJ-TV.

Pitt paid Peterson just $1.7 million for the mansion and has bought up several neighboring lots since then, growing the property into a 1.9-acre compound.

The original lot Pitt purchased dates to 1910 when oil baron Louis McCray constructed his mansion on the property.

It later housed rockstar Jimi Hendrix when he penned the ballad “May This Be Love,” according to Architectural Digest.

During Pitt’s time on the property, he and his ex-wife Jolie raised their six children Maddox, 21; Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 16; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 while ambitiously expanding the property.

The new owner will be the beneficiary of the skating rink, tennis court, swimming pool, Koi pond, skate park, motorcycle garage, ballroom and movie theatre Pitt and Jolie added to the property.

The estate is not far from the $24.95 million mansion Jolie purchased in 2017 following the couple’s divorce.

“I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only 5 minutes away,” Jolie told British Vogue in a 2021 interview.

Pitt wanted to sell the property because he was “looking for something smaller” an unnamed source told People in January.

Pitt and Jolie were long considered one of the most powerful celebrity couples in Hollywood up until their 2016 divorce. The couple has been locked in a bitter legal battle over shared assets and children, which includes Pitt requesting a trial by jury against his ex-wife who he accused of selling half of her 1,000-acre vineyard in the south of France without his knowledge.

Pitt recently made headlines for purchasing the former clifftop home of writer and businessman D.L. James in July.

