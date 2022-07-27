In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and subscribe to Inman Select for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Actor Brad Pitt has purchased the former home of American businessman and writer D.L. James in the Carmel Highlands of California, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The $40 million deal marks one of the priciest to ever close in the Carmel area, according to local agents.

The home is located atop a steep bluff on the oceanside of Highway 1 and was constructed out of locally-quarried sandstone and granite. It also has a tiled Mediterranean-style roof, arched windows and ocean views.

The property was constructed around 1918 and designed by American Arts and Crafts movement pioneer and prominent architect Charles Sumner Greene.

Charles and his brother, Henry Mather Greene, grew up alternately in Cincinnati, rural West Virginia and St. Louis in the late 19th century. At their father’s urging, the two went to architectural school and ultimately founded the architectural firm Greene & Greene together in Pasadena.

They’re known for the construction of their bungalows, many of which have a clear “wooden aesthetic,” according to the website of The Gamble House, an organization that educates the public about the Greene brothers and their best-preserved work, The Gamble House in Pasadena.

Most recently, the property once owned by the author known for “Famous All Over Town,” was owned by Chicago-based options trader Joe Ritchie and his wife, Sharon. Joe Ritchie passed away in early 2022. The property was sold off-market to Pitt by Searock, a limited liability company tied to the Ritchies.

Pitt, who is known for films like “Fight Club,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is also reportedly an architecture buff who especially appreciates Craftsman-style homes.

The sale in Carmel Highlands follows another celebrity sale in the area, the former home of the late actor Betty White, which sold for $10.775 million.

Email Lillian Dickerson

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×