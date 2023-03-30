Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Alex and Margot Platt, The Platt Group at Compass

Title: Principals and broker associates

Experience: 12+ years as licensed agents; owned and operated their own brokerage for four years before aligning with Compass

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Brokerage full name: Compass Florida

Rankings: Consistently ranked in the top half of the top 1 percent of agents nationwide

Team size: We have 13 agents on our team

Transaction sides: +/- 200 transactions per year

Sales volume: In 2022, we had $151,000,000+ in sales

Awards: Top 50 Compass agents in Florida, top 40 team in Florida, and top 2 team in Boca Raton by size from The Wall Street Journal

What’s the most important thing you learned in school?

Don’t let school get in the way of your education. School is great for some, but what you really get out of school is the experience and people. It is extremely important to network, even at a young age when in school because you will never know when you will run into them again and you want to make sure you left a strong impression on them.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

If you could pick and choose your clients, you’d have none. It is extremely important to give all clients equal attention and care.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Relationships with other agents are extremely important and so is a strong social media presence. We do so many sales with other agents on homes that have never been listed, that wouldn’t happen without strong relationships within the industry and a large following on social media.

What was your most memorable transaction?

My most memorable transaction must be one that we did back in 2019, right before the COVID pandemic began. My wife and I do a really great job of keeping our social media up to date and always posting our latest listings.

We live in Royal Palm Polo in Boca Raton, Florida, and Margot had posted a bunch of pictures of one of our off-market listings in the neighborhood. Apparently, our buyers, who were living in California at the time, somehow found our page and clicked on the post. The buyer ended up clicking the Royal Palm Polo location tag and began to fall in love with the vibe and style of the homes.

Finally, the wife decided to private message us on Instagram to ask us if we liked the neighborhood and ask some questions. We hit it off immediately and told them that we do a lot of business inside the neighborhood and would love to show them around if they ever come down.

Well, our buyers from California said, “We don’t have time to come look and we want to be in RPP. If you think something special is available in there, we will take it, sight unseen. We trust you!”

The next day an off-market listing came across our desk and we sent it to them knowing they would love it. They immediately put an offer in, and it was accepted.

Fast forward to today and the house has literally doubled in value, and they have become some of our best friends in the area. The power of social media is real. Don’t be afraid to go for it on there and try everything, even if it feels silly.