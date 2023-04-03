Natalie Cariola joins Stake after serving as a C-level executive at Zumper for the past six years, the company exclusively told Inman. “I am excited to bring Stake’s win-win solution to communities and renters across the country.”

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Rental reward company Stake has named an industry veteran as its new president, the company told Inman in an exclusive announcement.

Natalie Cariola joins Stake after serving as chief sales officer and adviser at the rental marketplace Zumper.

“Natalie’s knowledge of the market, track record of scaling companies, and mission-driven passion make her the perfect person to drive massive adoption in communities across the country,” said Rowland Hobbs, Stake’s founder and CEO. “Today’s renters don’t want hard-to-use points and they don’t want more debt — and owners and operators don’t want to manage a slew of different amenities and concessions for their renters.”

Cariola has been with Zumper for six years while the company grew rapidly. Before joining Zumper, she worked in strategy and operations for Compass and for ForRent.com, which was later acquired by CoStar.

Stake is one of a handful of companies operating in the rental rewards space. Property managers working with the company provide renters with incentives — including cash — for loyalty and timely payments.

In return, Stake says it can drive up occupancy rates and overall net operating income for the buildings. Owners and operators can also save money through Stake’s programs, the company said.

“I am excited to bring Stake’s win-win solution to communities and renters across the country,” Cariola said. “Stake offers owners and operators a way to attract and retain great residents while making renting more equitable; I rarely see a solution that so clearly benefits both sides.”

Stake now serves over 40,000 units. Property managers earn a $2.14 return on every dollar spent on Stake, the company said, and nearly two-thirds of renters have more money in their Stake accounts than their bank accounts.

Email Taylor Anderson

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of news that real estate investors need to stay on top, delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.