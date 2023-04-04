The office marks The Agency’s second in the state of Virginia and its 80th location across the globe. Alan and Betsy Thompson, managing partners of the Chesapeake location, will also lead the Virginia Beach office.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Luxury brokerage The Agency has launched a new franchise office in Virginia Beach, the company informed Inman.

The office marks The Agency’s second in the state of Virginia and its 80th location across the globe. The brokerage launched its first Virginia office in Chesapeake in December 2022. Alan and Betsy Thompson, who are managing partners of the Chesapeake location, will also lead the Virginia Beach office.

“Our brand new office in Virginia Beach is an exciting next chapter for The Agency as our brand continues to expand throughout the East Coast,” The Agency CEO and Founder Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “We’re delighted to partner again with Alan and Betsy Thompson who are well-respected leaders and innovators in our industry.”

During the first quarter of 2023, The Agency launched eight new offices across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

“We’re excited to further expand our presence on the East Coast as we launch our second office in Virginia,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “Virginia Beach is home to some of the state’s most coveted real estate and the area’s flourishing market aligns perfectly with The Agency’s brand and ethos.”

Alan Thompson has more than three decades of experience in luxury real estate with a specialty in the Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Smithfield, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg markets. Over the course of his career, he has received numerous industry accolades, including Virginia Realtors Real Estate Agent of the Year, Virginia Realtors Educator of the Year and Top 40 Under 40 Business Leaders by Inside Business, among others.

Betsey Thompson also specializes in coastal residential real estate across Virginia. She has been voted the No. 1 agent in Coastal Virginia by Coastal Virginia Magazine three years in a row and is the No. 1 agent in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to Broker Metrics data. In addition, Betsey has served as a guest speaker for numerous industry webinars and podcasts, including the Tom Ferry Coaching Network.

“Following the success of the launch of our office in Chesapeake, I’m excited to open our office in Virginia Beach,” Alan Thompson said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more honored to bring the world-class experience and white glove service of The Agency to Virginia Beach as we continue to serve greater Coastal Virginia.”

The median sale price for a home in Virginia Beach in February 2023 was up 1.5 percent year over year to $330,000. Homes spent an average of 23 days on market, which was up by four days year over year, according to Redfin.

On April 11 Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will release Umansky’s book, “The Dealmaker: How to Succeed in Business and Life Through Dedication, Determination and Disruption.”

Email Lillian Dickerson