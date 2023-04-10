As social media continues to dominate the marketing landscape, it is important to stay informed on trends and how to utilize the platform with the right strategy in place. In today’s Inman Access class, Katie Lance, CEO and founder of Katie Lance Consulting, will be specifically discussing Instagram and how it can be a game-changer for real estate agents looking to increase visibility, generate leads and build their brand.

With a limited number of characters to work with when writing an Instagram bio, it’s important to convey your unique value proposition, branding and personality. In part two of this video training, Katie Lance outlines key elements to keep in mind when crafting your bio and how to present yourself and your business to get the most engagement from fellow followers and newcomers.

Growing an online brand and presence can be a powerful way to gain new clients, make new connections and ultimately grow your business. Join Inman Access and tune in with Katie Lance to find out more insider tips on curating your Instagram to get followers flocking to your page.

