A release date has not yet been announced, but Mauricio Umansky said this week on “Good Morning America” that “Buying Beverly Hills” got the green light to return for another season.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Buying Beverly Hills, the Netflix real estate reality TV series starring agents from The Agency, has officially been renewed for a second season, CEO Mauricio Umansky announced on Good Morning America earlier this week.

A release date for Season 2 has yet to be announced, but fans of the show can rest easy knowing that more real estate deals, drama and gorgeous properties from the luxury Beverly Hills-based real estate agency are forthcoming.

“I just want to announce right now, that Netflix Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, I got the green light, you guys have the exclusive, and here we go!” Umansky said on air.

Season 1 followed the trials and tribulations of four new agents at The Agency, as well as the tips and tricks they learned from the brokerage’s seasoned professionals while trying to break into Beverly Hills’ competitive market. Umansky’s daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky starred alongside their father, as did The Agency’s Jon Grauman, Ben Belack, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz, Sonika Vaid, Santiago Arana, Melissa Platt and Joey Ben-Zvi.

Season 2 is set to include Mauricio Umansky, members of The Umansky Team and other agents from The Agency, an announcement from The Agency’s blog notes, without revealing more detailed specifics on who exactly would be joining.

Buying Beverly Hills debuted on Netflix in November 2022, and quickly rose to the streaming service’s Top 10 Most-Watched shows across the U.S. and Canada.

In his recently released book, The Dealmaker, Umansky said that future spin-offs of Buying Beverly Hills that take place in other markets across the globe where The Agency operates are highly likely.

View a teaser trailer for Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 from The Agency here.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson