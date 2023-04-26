Filippo Incorvaia served with Douglas Elliman for eight years before launching his new brokerage, FI Real Estate, with the aim of making transactions seamless for clients, he exclusively told Inman.

Filippo Incorvaia, a Miami-based luxury real estate agent who was affiliated with Douglas Elliman for more than eight years, has launched his own brokerage FI Real Estate, he exclusively revealed to Inman.

The brokerage is set to officially open its doors at 127 N. Miami Ave. in the next few months, specializing in luxury residential properties and small- to medium-sized commercial properties and institutional investments.

Incorvaia told Inman that after purchasing the office space as an investment in 2020 and witnessing the changes in the industry over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to make the real estate transaction smoother for the consumer and felt like he could only do so by launching his own firm.

“In 2020 when the pandemic happened, right after I bought these buildings, I realized that more than ever, people really care about their lifestyle,” Incorvaia said. “Everything they did, from going to work to commuting to handling day-to-day life activities was followed by the thought of, ‘How can I do this better? How can I do this so it doesn’t stress my life so much?'”

“So in 2020 I realized that and said, I’m going to make a real estate brokerage that helps clients to a level at which they’ve never been helped before, making it so easy for them to transact a real estate deal that it seems like, ‘Why don’t I do this more often?'” Incorvaia continued. “And the only way to do this was doing it under my own roof, with my own culture, with my own people, and with my own beliefs.”

Prior to his roughly eight-year stint at Douglas Elliman in Miami, Incorvaia worked in various business and consulting roles for several years. He started his career in real estate with Majestic Properties in 2013 and shortly thereafter moved to Douglas Elliman.

Over the years, he’s serviced clients across luxury, rentals, mixed-use and residential and commercial development properties. Since 2020, Incorvaia has sold in excess of $100 million in transactions.

Incorvaia has 13 agents, one dedicated marketing specialist and an operations manager currently working for FI Real Estate. All of the agents also have different specialties to assist clients with their particular needs, including an agent who is an urban planner, one who is an interior designer and one who is a real estate attorney.

For now, he said a total of 15 employees feels like a comfortable number — the hardest thing for him at the moment has been turning down agents who are interested in joining his firm — but he’s open to growing organically in the near future after the company forms a solid foundation.

Although the brokerage is based in Miami, agents service clients in markets across the state, including in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale, Incorvaia said. With the recent launch of the Brightline Orlando station, which will provide nonstop three-hour train service between Miami and the theme park hub, a flow will begin to emerge between the central and southern parts of the state, he also noted.

“My No. 1 priority is always the client,” Incorvaia said. “To make sure that the client is satisfied [and] is happy. I want to solve their problems in [real estate] as fast and efficiently as possible with the best service we can provide … Whatever the transaction may be, residential, commercial, you’re buying or selling, you’re leasing, whatever it is, we want to have your back and we want to make you feel that this was the right thing to do.”

Some of Incorvaia’s most recent sales include a $4.225 million waterfront Key Biscayne mansion and a $4.4 million pre-construction residence on the 85th floor of the Waldorf Astoria Miami, which will become the tallest tower in Miami on its completion in 2026.

