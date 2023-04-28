In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

As the battle for agent count stalls amid a slow market, firms such as Compass are seeing former agents, lured away by promises of better tech and more opportunities, come back into the fold.

There are only a few generational technologies that come along with the potential to revolutionize the efficiencies in our businesses. ChatGPT is one of these.

Tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E have opened the artificial intelligence floodgates and promise to permanently transform the way agents operate. But there’s so much more to explore.

A teenager was shot for knocking on the wrong door. Telling your agents to door-knock for new business is dated advice, and it could be deadly. In a world where gun violence is in our headlines daily, it’s time to stop door-knocking.

Chris has been a leader at Anywhere for years, most recently as CEO of Anywhere Expansion Brands. She’ll continue on with the firm in an advisory role, she told Inman exclusively.