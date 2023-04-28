Adana Leonard and Tommy Kanarellis — who’s returning to Compass after a stint at Douglas Elliman — focus on luxury listings and join the brokerage amid fierce competition for top agents.

Compass announced this week it just recruited a pair of luxury-focused agents in Colorado, one of whom has boomeranged back to the brokerage after a period at a rival.

The agents include Adana Leonard, who previously worked at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, and Tommy Kanarellis, who was most recently at Douglas Elliman. However, in Kanarellis’ case, he had only been at Douglas Elliman since September, before which he had been at Compass.

Kanarellis consequently joins the ranks of the “boomerang agents,” or those who have returned to a previous brokerage a short time after leaving. Inman reported on such agents earlier this week, noting that Compass appears to have recently picked up dozens of such individuals. In total, agents who collectively did $920 million in transaction volume last year have recently returned to the brokerage. Compass has also said it is in talks with dozens of other agents who are considering similar moves.

Both Kanarellis and Leonard focus on luxury listings. Kanarellis is based in Aspen, Colorado, and according to an email from Compass notched $48 million in sales volume last year. Kanarellis was previously based in Houston and continues to serve that market, but took up residence in Aspen earlier this year.

Kanarellis officially started at Compass last week.

Leonard is based in Denver and did $17 million in sales in 2022. She started at Compass earlier this week.

Compass’ Denver office did 5,500 transaction sides in 2022 totaling $4.3 billion in volume.

The two new recruits join Compass at a time of intense competition for talent. Brokerages generally — and Compass specifically — have spent years vying for ever larger and more productive head counts, but the market slowdown of the last year has tempered firms’ growth as fewer people race to join the industry.

That, in turn, has put more pressure on companies to attract and retain top-performers such as Leonard and Kanarellis.

