Corcoran has expanded its presence in New Jersey with the addition of Corcoran Infinity Properties, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Noted luxury real estate broker David Arabia will lead the 109-agent franchise, which operates out of three offices in Alpine, Cresskill and River Vale boroughs in Bergen County.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Corcoran has expanded its presence in New Jersey with the addition of Corcoran Infinity Properties, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Noted luxury real estate broker David Arabia will lead the 109-agent franchise which operates out of three offices in Alpine, Cresskill and River Vale boroughs in Bergen County.

“Launching Corcoran Infinity Properties adds another crucial puzzle piece to our growing affiliate network, both in the greater tri-state area and across the globe,” Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a prepared statement. “Not only does this increase our already substantial presence in the Northeast, but David and his world-class team are also sure to generate valuable referral opportunities and market insights, as Bergen County continues to grow as one of the area’s most desirable for consumers.”

Arabia has more than 30 years of sales experience and closed $28 million in sales volume as a solo agent in 2022. The broker recently acquired 29-year-old local independent brokerage Friedberg Properties & Associates, which will now operate under the Corcoran Infinity Properties name.

Friedberg’s agent education arm Friedberg Academy will also go under a rebrand.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of Corcoran’s expansion and to be working with their talented executive team as we launch Corcoran Infinity Properties,” Arabia said in a written statement. “Our team of accomplished, specialized, and knowledgeable agents, coupled with Corcoran’s impressive brand recognition, powerful technology platform, and global reach is sure to elevate our already heightened level of client service even further.”

In a brief email interview with Inman, Arabia said he considered keeping Friedberg — now Corcoran Infinity Properties — an independent brand, but realized the current real estate market required him to partner with a larger company that would provide the needed reach and resources to be competitive.

“When I first began working as an independent agent over 25 years ago, I learned how to be successful through pure grit, passion, and an unwavering dedication to serving my clients with integrity. These same characteristics drive me today, however, the landscape of the real estate industry has changed dramatically,” he told Inman. “I realized that to continue my success, being part of a larger network and a recognized brand, with a mission that reflected mine, was integral.”

Arabia didn’t reveal if he considered offers from other brokerages; however, he said Corcoran’s strong presence in New York City made it a top choice as a sizeable share of Bergen County’s real estate activity comes from New Yorkers who love Bergen’s commuting options, luxury shopping, entertainment and amenities and relative affordability.

“When looking to franchise, the main criteria in finding a match was the tools and technology offered for capturing new business streams and creating powerful marketing campaigns. There is no higher standard for these offerings than what Corcoran provides,” he said. “Corcoran’s incredible brand recognition is an added bonus, as New York City is a primary feeder market for our specific market, Bergen County.”

Email Marian McPherson