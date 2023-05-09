In March 2022, the brokerage made its first foray into the Midwest with a location in Birmingham, Michigan. Managing Partner Traci Garontakos is leading The Agency Indianapolis.

Luxury brokerage The Agency is expanding its footprint further into the Midwest with a new franchise office in Indianapolis, the company announced on Tuesday.

The office follows The Agency’s first foray into the Heartland, a franchise launched in Birmingham, Michigan, in March 2022. The Agency Indianapolis, which is led by Managing Partner Traci Garontakos, marks the brokerage’s 82nd location across the globe.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion across the Midwest with the launch of our first office in Indiana,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to partner with Traci Garontakos, a well-respected and accomplished professional in our industry, as we unveil our new location in Indianapolis.”

The Agency has continued to grow its global presence steadily over the past few years, adding locations across North America, the Caribbean and Europe, including eight new offices during the first quarter of 2023 alone.

Indianapolis is a thriving market that holds great synergy with The Agency brand as we continue to deepen our brokerage’s presence in the Midwest,” Jim Ramsay, The Agency’s executive vice president of franchise sales, said in a statement. “We look forward to servicing this thriving destination as we bring The Agency’s unparalleled network and resources to buyers and sellers throughout Indianapolis.”

Following a career in pharmaceutical sales, Garontakos spent roughly 12 years as a Realtor with Sorrell & Company and then about seven years as a broker associate with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty before teaming up with The Agency. Garontakos has a passion for design, and over the years has developed a deep understanding of the local luxury market. In 2022, Garontakos’ real estate team brought in $50 million in sales.

“The Agency’s global brand presence and innovative marketing align perfectly with the culture of our business and the city of Indianapolis,” Garontakos said in a statement. “I am excited to lead our team and continue to serve the greater Indianapolis region and its suburbs, which continue to experience unprecedented growth and development while maintaining the charm, beauty and idyllic Midwestern lifestyle afforded within our local community.”

The Agency Indianapolis is located in a historic farmhouse known locally as The Holliday House at Holliday Farms, 3546 S. U.S. 421 in Zionsville.

Indianapolis home prices were up 3 percent year over year as of March 2023, with homes selling at a median price of $229,000, according to Redfin. Homes sold after an average of 21 days on market, compared to six days during the same period in 2022.

The Agency ranked No. 18 on RealTrends’ latest 500 list for closed sales volume in 2022 with $10.99 billion in sales volume. It ranked No. 95 for the number of closed transaction sides in 2022 with 6,236 transaction sides.

