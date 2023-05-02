Operations at the office, which marks the brokerage’s 81st location globally, will be a family affair led by managing partners and couple Mike and Robyn Moir, alongside their daughter and partner Rachel Moir.

Mauricio Umansky

Beverly Hills-headquartered luxury brokerage The Agency is making an entrance into Idaho with a franchise office in Boise, the brokerage exclusively informed Inman.

The Agency Boise is led by Managing Partners and married couple Mike and Robyn Moir alongside their daughter and partner, Rachel Moir. The office marks the brokerage’s 81st location globally.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint across the Pacific Northwest with the launch of our first office in Idaho,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to partner with Mike, Robyn and Rachel Moir, three well-respected and accomplished professionals in our industry, as we unveil our new location in Boise.”

Jim Ramsay | The Agency

“Boise is renowned and celebrated for its active lifestyle and true four seasons,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “We look forward to servicing this thriving destination as we showcase The Agency’s unparalleled network and resources throughout the Treasure Valley and McCall area.”

Following a 20-year career in sales and management with Napa Auto Parts, Mike Moir transitioned into real estate and launched his own team in 2015 at Fathom Realty. Since then, he has become a top-producing agent in the state, earning with The Moir Group the Boise Regional Realtors Circle of Excellence Top Producer every year since 2016.

The Moir Group has also been recognized as one of the top-producing teams in the state by RealTrends The Thousand. Mike Moir is passionate about new development in the Boise region and specializes in residential new construction, residential resales, land valuation and commercial.

Mike Moir | The Agency

“I am thrilled to be working alongside Robyn and Rachel on this exciting new chapter as we showcase The Agency’s fresh perspective to our local real estate market,” he said in a statement. “Boise holds great synergy with The Agency’s brand and cutting-edge technology, and I look forward to ushering in a new era of luxury real estate to our area.”

Robyn Moir works with a variety of clients at The Moir Group, from first-time homebuyers and sellers to builders and investors and has gained a reputation for her detail-oriented approach.

Robyn Moir | The Agency

“The Agency’s global brand and innovative marketing align perfectly with the company culture our team prides itself on,” she said in a statement.

Rachel Moir, who was raised in Boise, has a deep understanding of the market and its distinct neighborhoods. Having received her Bachelor’s degree in marketing from Boise State in 2018, Rachel Moir went on to gain experience as a marketing coordinator at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and then with Compass in San Diego before joining The Moir Group at the end of 2021.

Rachel Moir | The Agency

“As a long-time resident of Boise, I am thrilled to be leading a team in one of the most special markets in the country,” she said.

The Agency Boise’s office is located at 1051 S. Wells Street in Meridian, about a 15-minute drive west of downtown Boise.

In March 2023, the median sale price of a home in Boise was down 14.6 percent year over year to $458,615, according to Redfin. Homes spent a median of 48 days on the market, up from seven days in March 2022.

