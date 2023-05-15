In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

So you’ve been posting on Instagram, but aren’t seeing the results you’re looking for? Creating video in and for Instagram may just be the answer. Let Sue Benson (and her marketing mentor) offer you insights on getting more eyes on your content using the power of Instagram’s video capability.

Watch the full video above for great advice and a special, surprise guest.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website.