If your bio is all about you, (how awesome you are, how many awards you’ve won, how many houses you’ve sold, etc.), then you’re bio is boring. Find out what should (and shouldn’t) make the cut.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

If your bio is all about you, (how awesome you are, how many awards you’ve won, how many houses you’ve sold, etc.), then you’re bio is boring. Your Instagram bio should be about how you help your viewer, Sue “Pinky” Benson said. What problem do you solve for them? Ask yourself: Would I follow me if I read this?

Watch the full video above to find out what you might be doing wrong.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website.