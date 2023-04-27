There’s so much noise out there on how to navigate a challenging market. This April, let Inman help you cut through the clutter to make smart business decisions in real time. All month long, we’re taking it Back to Basics and finding out how real estate pros are evolving their systems and investing personally and professionally to drive growth.

Wondering whether you’re using Reels wrong or not posting enough? According to Sue “Pinky” Benson, the real mistake you’re making is even simpler — and it’s what’s missing from your profile. Find out how to instantly fix the No. 1 mistake that agents are making right now on Instagram.

Watch the full video above to find out what you might be doing wrong.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website.