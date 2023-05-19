In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

9 ways to get new clients without having to door-knock

Door-knocking can feel invasive, and some agents might even find it a little intimidating. Coach and trainer Darryl Davis offers a variety of great alternatives with solid ROI.

Danger ahead: MLSs consider agent alerts for perilous properties

At the National Association of Realtors’ midyear conference, a committee on Realtor safety suggested adding MLS data fields to point out hazards such as inconsistent cell service and limited visibility from the road.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin: FOMO is fueling ‘pent-up’ demand

Reffkin said Tuesday, during a Needham Technology & Media Conference session, that housing is in a “sideways” market — but after last year, homebuyers are now afraid prices will go even higher.

5 types of Realtor videos that put passive prospecting on autopilot

Video is the most impactful place for you to spend your marketing dollars. Jimmy Burgess helps you ensure you’re doing it right with five types of video designed to get you noticed.

9 Instagram mistakes that make you look unprofessional

If you want to stand out on Instagram, the things you do matter, writes Laura Viñalet, all the way from the content you choose to the follow-up analytics you evaluate.

