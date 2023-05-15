If you want to stand out on Instagram, the things you do matter, writes Laura Viñalet, all the way from the content you choose to the follow-up analytics you evaluate.

The real estate industry is becoming more social and customer-oriented, thanks to its ability to offer quality properties and establish personal connections with clients. Instagram has become a vital tool that can help boost sales. However, it’s essential to avoid common mistakes when using these platforms.

To prevent these errors, it’s crucial to have a clear understanding of your target audience. Research shows that 44 percent of millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) use Instagram to search for properties, while 26 percent of Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) use Instagram for property-related information. Therefore, it’s important to cater to the needs and expectations of both groups.

Mistake 1: Poor quality visual content

Posting low-quality images on Instagram can negatively affect your professional reputation, reduce your followers, and lead to fewer sales. To effectively showcase properties on this platform, it is necessary to upload visually captivating photos and videos. This means having well-lit, properly framed and visually appealing images.

You can use editing tools to improve your photos’ brightness and appearance. By doing so, you can engage potential buyers and sellers and increase your chances of success.

Mistake 2: Irregular posting schedule

If you don’t have a consistent posting schedule, you may lose followers, and the algorithm may hide your Instagram posts. It’s important to avoid posting sporadically, such as once a month and thrice in one day.

Consistent posting is necessary to increase your visibility and attract potential customers on Instagram. Posting once weekly or daily may not be enough to get noticed on the platform. Maintaining a regular posting schedule is crucial to keep your followers engaged and your content on their radar.

Mistake 3: Overuse of hashtags

Too many hashtags can come across as spam to your followers, so using them wisely is essential. While hashtags can be an effective way to increase your visibility, using too many or irrelevant ones can turn potential customers away.

To get the most out of hashtags, use them strategically by making sure they’re relevant to your post and limiting them to no more than 11. Local hashtags, like your city or neighborhood name, can attract customers specifically interested in that area. Instead of bombarding your posts with hashtags, focus on using relevant ones specific to your content and likely to attract your target audience.

Mistake 4: Posting overly promotional content

An Instagram account that is non-stop advertising can be offputting. Since most people only buy or sell a home every three to seven years, retaining their attention with solely promotional content can be challenging. Therefore, balancing promotional posts and content that genuinely benefits your followers is crucial.

Instead of overwhelming them with sales pitches, focus on providing helpful information, educational content and a glimpse into the real estate industry’s behind-the-scenes.

To achieve this balance, use the acronym PECCSS as a guide for posting content that is related to passions, education, community, customers, strategy, and stories. Also, ensure that you maintain a healthy mix of personal and business content while providing valuable content to your followers.

Mistake 5: Not engaging with followers

Engaging with your followers is crucial on Instagram. If you only post content without interacting with them, you may miss opportunities to connect with your audience. To create a sense of approachability, like, comment and tag your followers.

Respond promptly to comments and direct messages. By doing so, you’ll avoid giving the impression that you’re unresponsive or uninterested. Don’t forget to answer their questions, address their concerns and reply to their comments to keep them engaged.

Mistake 6: Lack of captions or poor writing

Creating engaging and well-crafted captions is crucial for ensuring the impact of your posts. To achieve this, it is vital to provide context, display your expertise, and encourage your audience to engage with your content meaningfully. While short captions are acceptable for some posts, longer captions that resemble mini-blogs tend to perform better.

Additionally, space out your long-form content to make it easier for your audience to read. Remember to make the first sentence attention-grabbing, as your audience must click “more” to continue reading a longer caption.

Mistake 7: Inconsistent branding, or worse, too much branding

Real estate professionals who use Instagram must avoid two common mistakes: inconsistent branding and over-branding. Inconsistent branding, such as using different fonts, colors, or styles, can make your profile look disorganized and unprofessional. Establish a cohesive brand identity and maintain consistency in your visual elements, such as your profile picture, bio, and post designs.

However, it’s not necessary to brand every single post with a logo or template. You can maintain your brand identity by using the same filter and keeping your photos similar in style. The ultimate goal of branding is to make your account look professional.

Mistake 8: Neglecting the power of influencers

Real estate businesses can collaborate with micro or macro-influencers in influencer marketing to establish trust and credibility with their target audience. This approach can increase your brand’s reach and visibility, attracting potential clients who may not have been aware of your business.

Additionally, real estate professionals should partner with local business owners, community leaders and celebrities to expand their reach within the community.

Mistake 9: Ignoring analytics

Analyzing social media metrics is a valuable tool to enhance your Instagram marketing approach. Keeping track of your followers, engagement, and click-through rates can give you valuable insights into what kind of content your audience enjoys. Using this data to improve your future posts and increase your overall performance is crucial.

If you want to succeed on Instagram, it’s fundamental to create content that captures people’s attention and tells a story. Showcasing examples of happy clients and collaborating with local influencers can help with this.

Use Instagram’s features like Stories and Highlights and post high-quality images and videos regularly to build a strong presence on the platform. Also, keep track of your engagement, clicks and reach using the platform’s analytics to improve performance and make sure you’re getting a good return on investment.