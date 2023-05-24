Inman is bringing its presence to the mortgage and finance space with a new one-day exploration into the opportunities, challenges and nuances in residential lending today.

The new event, called the Mortgage & Finance Forum, takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, alongside the company’s flagship Inman Connect Las Vegas event. 

Registration for the Mortgage & Finance Forum is now open, and tickets are complimentary for qualified professionals in the mortgage and finance space. 

The highly curated program for Inman’s new event provides high-impact conversations around how to win in this market, behind-the-scenes looks into current macro and micro-economic trends, and how to better serve clients and the public at large.  Content formats include keynote presentations, panel discussions, immersive workshops and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Attendees will also have the chance to connect with real estate agents and brokers attending our sister event, Connect Las Vegas, amplifying collaboration and idea exchange.

For more details including the full agenda, speaker lineup, registration and venue information, visit the official event website.

We look forward to welcoming you at the Aria Hotel and Resort on Aug. 9.

