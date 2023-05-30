In addition to Mosaik and Roomvu, Plunk is also providing actionable market data to DropOffer, Calque and SphereBuilder, according to a company announcement.

Real estate data and market analytics company Plunk has integrated with two more industry proptechs: The emergent relationship experience solution Mosaik, and Roomvu, a video marketing solution for the industry, according to an announcement sent to Inman.

Plunk initially entered the real estate space offering a front-end for agents and their clients to juxtapose home value with renovation projects. Realizing its data applications had worth in other real estate verticals, such as comparative market analyses, home-value marketing calls-to-action and consumer search, it began offering an API (application programming interface), which has quickly gained traction.

Mosaik’s CEO and Founder Sheila Reddy said in a statement that ensuring clients could provide buyers and sellers with accurate data was core to her product.

“To us, this meant delivering personalized value and insights to clients throughout their homeownership journey and empowering agents to deliver that personalization at scale,” Reddy said. “Plunk’s real-time valuation and predictive analytics will help us push this vision forward.”

Mosaik was reviewed by Inman last week, cited for its dexterous mingling of agent productivity and client attention.

For Roomvu, Plunk’s integration means better content at market pace, helping agents produce hyper-relevant video marketing in an uncertain era of buying and selling. Like Plunk, Roomvu is a member of 2021’s Second Century REACH class, the National Association of Realtors’ business accelerator.

“Everyone knows the power of social media, yet the hardest thing to do consistently and efficiently is to create meaningful content. Our partnership with Plunk allows important and relevant data to be visualized and broadcast out within minutes,” Roomvu CEO and Founder of Sam Mehrbod said in the announcement.

From marketing tools to by-the-minute average listing price market reports, “big data,” a euphemism for the collective accumulation of enterprise information, has become the spine of countless proptech solutions, including Plunk’s. The onset of artificial intelligence is only augmenting its influence.

“Real estate agents need help, especially in this difficult market,” stated CEO and co-founder of Plunk Brian Lent in a statement. “Roomvu delivers leads and Mosaik streamlines productivity — two of the industry’s most critical needs right now.”

In May 2021, Seattle-based Plunk raised $6.5 million in a funding round led by Seattle-based Unlock Ventures.

