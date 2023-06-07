Restb.ai, a software company that has pioneered use of computer vision, a form of artificial intelligence, in the residential real estate space, has cemented its latest multiple listing service relationship.

The company’s unique property image tagging and compliance product has been implemented into the Central Virginia Regional MLS, according to a June 6 announcement.

Referring to their organization’s members, Laura Lafayette, RAR and CVR MLS CEO, said that “Restb.ai will enhance their data quality, provide richer information to their clients, reduce hassle and save our members time when uploading listings into the MLS.”

Restb.ai’s Photo Compliance solution will allow CVR MLS to automatically read MLS content and benchmark it against submission standards, looking for logos, watermarks, yard signs and other forms of private data or marketing content.

Restb.ai is also available to members of Bridge MLS and and partners with real estate technology and data provider, Rapattoni. Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) selected Restb.ai as a partner nearly four years ago, in 2019.

There’s no questioning the onset of OpenAI’s ChatGPT is buoying Restb.ai’s popularity in the real estate space, despite its photo information extraction product being available for a number of years. The former’s website, openai.com, is quickly becoming one of the world’s most visited websites, approaching 1 billion monthly visitors.

Artificial intelligence is quickly hastening business operations and smartening marketing tactics for brokerages, teams and agents. Some applications of it are assisting in consumer search and creation of social media content while others use deeply integrated versions of it to enhance existing software solutions.

While a large-scale benefits are hard to discern at this point, there’s little debate about its role in day-to-day tasks that often hamper agents from more critical activity.

While consumer-level users of ChatGPT are experiencing LLM, or large language models, Restb.ai’s speciality, computer vision, is different, defined by IBM as “a field of artificial intelligence that enables computers and systems to derive meaningful information from digital images, videos and other visual inputs — and take actions or make recommendations based on that information.“

Its uses go beyond what Restb.ai’s partners need it for at the moment, but the company understands it can only move so quickly to demonstrate its emerging capabilities. IBM reports the market cap for computer vision-backed technologies surpassed $48 billion in 2022.

“Collaborating with the proficient team at CVR MLS has been a rewarding and enlightening experience,” said Lisa Larson, Restb.ai Managing Director, North America, in a statement. “Their commitment to delivering exceptional technology to their membership while also focusing on replacing manual processes with AI automation is remarkable.”

Larson also said they’ll be working with their new partner to educate them on “the numerous benefits of AI.”

