Restb.ai, a software company that has pioneered use of computer vision, a form of artificial intelligence, in the residential real estate space, has cemented its latest multiple listing service relationship.

This report is available exclusively to subscribers of Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

Restb.ai, a software company that has pioneered use of computer vision, a form of artificial intelligence, in the residential real estate space, has cemented its latest multiple listing service relationship.

The company’s unique property image tagging and compliance product has been implemented into the Central Virginia Regional MLS, according to a June 6 announcement.

Referring to their organization’s members, Laura Lafayette, RAR and CVR MLS CEO, said that “Restb.ai will enhance their data quality, provide richer information to their clients, reduce hassle and save our members time when uploading listings into the MLS.”

Restb.ai’s Photo Compliance solution will allow CVR MLS to automatically read MLS content and benchmark it against submission standards, looking for logos, watermarks, yard signs and other forms of private data or marketing content.

Restb.ai is also available to members of Bridge MLS and and partners with real estate technology and data provider, Rapattoni. Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) selected Restb.ai as a partner nearly four years ago, in 2019.

There’s no questioning the onset of OpenAI’s ChatGPT is buoying Restb.ai’s popularity in the real estate space, despite its photo information extraction product being available for a number of years. The former’s website, openai.com, is quickly becoming one of the world’s most visited websites, approaching 1 billion monthly visitors.

Artificial intelligence is quickly hastening business operations and smartening marketing tactics for brokerages, teams and agents. Some applications of it are assisting in consumer search and creation of social media content while others use deeply integrated versions of it to enhance existing software solutions.

While a large-scale benefits are hard to discern at this point, there’s little debate about its role in day-to-day tasks that often hamper agents from more critical activity.

While consumer-level users of ChatGPT are experiencing LLM, or large language models, Restb.ai’s speciality, computer vision, is different, defined by IBM as “a field of artificial intelligence that enables computers and systems to derive meaningful information from digital images, videos and other visual inputs — and take actions or make recommendations based on that information.“

Its uses go beyond what Restb.ai’s partners need it for at the moment, but the company understands it can only move so quickly to demonstrate its emerging capabilities. IBM reports the market cap for computer vision-backed technologies surpassed $48 billion in 2022.

“Collaborating with the proficient team at CVR MLS has been a rewarding and enlightening experience,” said Lisa Larson, Restb.ai Managing Director, North America, in a statement. “Their commitment to delivering exceptional technology to their membership while also focusing on replacing manual processes with AI automation is remarkable.”

Larson also said they’ll be working with their new partner to educate them on “the numerous benefits of AI.”

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×