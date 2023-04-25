BridgeMLS, known for forging a number of technology partnerships to improve the way its members do business, is now working with Restb.ai to use its computer vision-based artificial intelligence to streamline how agents input listing data.

Artificial intelligence software company Restb.ai continues to carve paths in the real estate industry’s data providers.

Its most recent link-up is with BridgeMLS, which will use the computer vision-based AI platform to help agents dramatically shrink the time it takes to input listing information.

The partnership will include a photo upload interface, which Restb.ai uses to detect or “read” features room-by-room, according to an announcement sent to Inman. The Advanced Tags Technology will quickly populate up to 50 RESO-compliant (Real Estate Standards Organization) data fields. Beyond being faster, the integration, enhanced further by RESO’s efforts, creates term consistency and cuts down on manual input errors.

Restb.ai’s image-reading AI can actually detect 100 RESO-named home features. Users will be presented with a breakdown of the data before confirming for final population on the listing pages.

“The potential benefits of AI are huge, and we are just seeing the beginning of it,” said DaVina Lara, CEO of bridgeMLS, in the announcement. “BridgeMLS is always in the forefront of technology, always with our participants and subscribers in mind.“

Restb.ai has been busy in the last few weeks, making a similar connection with data provider and MLS software company Black Knight, as well as rolling out its own automated property description tool, similar to what ChatGPT has risen to for doing.

Midwest Real Estate Data, or MRED, however, has long led the charge in leveraging what Restb.ai can do, first connecting with them in 2019.

Restb.ai’s image tagging further assists MLS users by ensuring Americans with Disabilities Act compliance across all instances of a listing’s public-facing presentation. Users will access the interface through the dynaConnections MLSconnect platform, BridgeMLS’s software provider.

“Real Estate AI must be applied to assist, to ease and simplify the complexities of the RE Transactions. Restb.ai is the beginning,” Lara said.

If needed, Restb.ai’s computer vision can detect up to 300 property features and also leverage natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLM), two additional forms of AI.

The use of AI is surging through the real estate industry and the business world at large. ChatGPT’s parent, Open AI, is one of the world’s top 50 most-visited websites, according to web traffic analyst Semrush.com. In March, it tallied 1.39 billion visits.

Lisa Larson, Restb.ai’s managing director in North America, said in a statement that the company’s work with BridgeMLS will have an impact on thousands of agents.

“It’s been rewarding,” Larson said. “It’s exciting to see this level of leadership and innovation coming from our MLS partners.”

