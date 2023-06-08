In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Broker Spotlight: Corey McCloskey, John R. Wood Properties | Christie’s International Real Estate

Name: Corey McCloskey

Title: Broker-owner, EVP Operations

Experience: 20 years this August

Location: Naples, Florida

Brokerage: John R. Wood Properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Team size: 800 agents / 23 offices

Transaction sides: 5001 in 2022

Sales volume: $4,595,790,333

Awards: No. 22 in 2023 RealTrends 500 Brokerage Rankings

Why/how did you get your start in real estate?

Coming from a family of real estate professionals I used to circle the houses I wanted to buy in the MLS books when I was a child.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader truly listens, has your back no matter what and remembers the little things about you.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

There’s way more work to do than most people think about.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Over-communicate. We think that most people know as much as we do about this process. It’s second nature to us and most consumers only do this once every seven to 10 years.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

The Golden / Platinum Rules: Don’t just treat others how you would want to be treated (Golden Rule), treat them how they want to be treated (Platinum Rule).

This business is unlike anything else. I am friends one minute with someone and the next I can be competing for a listing and the next minute we are on opposite sides of a deal. Don’t take anything personally.

