Broker Spotlight: Corey McCloskey, John R. Wood Properties | Christie’s International Real Estate
Name: Corey McCloskey
Title: Broker-owner, EVP Operations
Experience: 20 years this August
Location: Naples, Florida
Brokerage: John R. Wood Properties Christie’s International Real Estate
Team size: 800 agents / 23 offices
Transaction sides: 5001 in 2022
Sales volume: $4,595,790,333
Awards: No. 22 in 2023 RealTrends 500 Brokerage Rankings
Why/how did you get your start in real estate?
Coming from a family of real estate professionals I used to circle the houses I wanted to buy in the MLS books when I was a child.
What makes a good leader?
A good leader truly listens, has your back no matter what and remembers the little things about you.
What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?
There’s way more work to do than most people think about.
What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?
Over-communicate. We think that most people know as much as we do about this process. It’s second nature to us and most consumers only do this once every seven to 10 years.
What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?
The Golden / Platinum Rules: Don’t just treat others how you would want to be treated (Golden Rule), treat them how they want to be treated (Platinum Rule).
This business is unlike anything else. I am friends one minute with someone and the next I can be competing for a listing and the next minute we are on opposite sides of a deal. Don’t take anything personally.
