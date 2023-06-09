The luxury team spent 24 years with Coldwell Banker before realigning with Compass, Inman has exclusively learned. Last year, the team traded $80 million in real estate transactions.

Following a more than two-decade-long stint with Coldwell Banker, the Boston-based Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Team has changed its alliance to Compass, the brokerage exclusively told Inman.

The luxury team spent 24 years cultivating its clientele with Coldwell Banker, specializing in some of Boston’s most desirable neighborhoods, including Back Bay, Beacon Hill and South End as well as Cape Cod and the islands.

In 2022, the team traded $80 million in real estate transactions. Year-to-date it earned recognition as the No. 2 Coldwell Banker Small Team in New England by closed sales.

Brigitte Petrocelli leads the team, which also includes Jeanine Cort and Colleen Coopersmith. In 2022, Petrocelli ranked No. 32 in the state of Massachusetts as an individual agent by sales volume, with $67.23 million in sales volume, according to the latest RealTrends America’s Best rankings.

On Thursday, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin took to Instagram to share his in-person office visit to welcome the new team.

Following its extended tenure with Coldwell Banker, the team was inspired to move to Compass to better serve their clients with the brokerage’s technology platform, among other reasons, an email from Compass stated.

“Our decision to join Compass reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and staying at the forefront of the industry,” the team said in a statement emailed to Inman. “Compass offers us an opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology while maintaining a thriving team culture. This move allows us to confidently embrace the future, knowing that we can provide our clients with the highest level of expertise and a seamless real estate experience.”

One of Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Team’s newly acquired listings that will hit the market next week is a $31 million historic property at 56 Beacon Street. The house, which dates to the late 1700s, previously served as the Massachusetts State House from 1798 to 1799 and was designed by architect Charles Bulfinch.

