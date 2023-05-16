The real estate investment expert on HGTV’s “Fix My Flip” will lead Coldwell Banker Exclusive’s newly created affiliate, iKONIC Sports and Entertainment, to educate and empower clients in the sports and entertainment industries on real estate investing, the company said.

Page Turner of HGTV’s Fix My Flip fame has joined Coldwell Banker Exclusive, the brokerage announced on Friday.

The executive producer, renovation counselor, real estate investment expert and TV personality has 20 years of experience in entertainment and is a licensed real estate agent across three states, including California, Tennessee and Georgia. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Exclusive, she was affiliated with eXp Realty.

On Fix My Flip, which just premiered its second season on May 4, Turner assists homeowners who are struggling to flip their properties by offering her team, capital and know-how in exchange for a partnership and profit-share when the home sells.

“Early in my career, I was at a point where I was making money but I didn’t know what to do with it or how to diversify it,” Turner said in a statement. “Once I learned how to invest it into real estate, the passion for teaching others how to do the same began.”

Prior to Fix My Flip, Turner also appeared on two seasons of Flip Or Flop Nashville with her ex and former Baltimore Ravens cornerback, DeRon Jenkins.

At Coldwell Banker Exclusive, Turner will lead the brokerage’s newly created affiliate, iKONIC Sports and Entertainment, which will educate and empower clients in the sports and entertainment industries on how to build investment portfolios and intergenerational wealth.

Coldwell Banker Exclusive was founded in 2020 by Anthony T. Nguyen and Erwin Pineda. Since then, the company has grown from 25 to 180 agents. It has three offices in California in Downton Los Angeles, Chino Hills and Northridge.

“We’re thrilled to have a dynamic and engaging luminary like Page affiliating with our company and leading this affiliated company,” Nguyen said in a statement. “The expertise and professional acumen she brings towards building our sports and entertainment business is invaluable. It is a true game-changer.”

Liz Gehringer is president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands. She is also acting president of affiliate business and chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

“I can’t wait to see how Page continues her upward trajectory working with Coldwell Banker Exclusive,” Gehringer said in a statement.

“As a champion of women in real estate, it’s exciting to welcome a successful woman like Page,” she continued. “Through the global reach of our brand and the Coldwell Banker Luxury program, it is wonderful to see Coldwell Banker Exclusive bring on Page to run this separate business. I look forward to celebrating their success.”

