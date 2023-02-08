LandVest Christie’s International Real Estate announced on Wednesday that it would open a “flagship” office in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

A top producing New England real estate firm announced on Wednesday it would be opening up an office in Boston, continuing the East Coast expansion of Christie’s International Real Estate.

LandVest Christie’s International Real Estate has listings for timberland of hundreds or thousands of acres across the Eastern U.S., as well as residential listings throughout the Northeast.

It achieved over $800 million in residential sales volume and more than $1.2 billion in timberland sales volume in 2022.

The firm said it would be unveiling a well-known team of agents in the next few weeks before opening its office at 292 Newbury St. in the Back Bay neighborhood in March.

“They will be household names in the city’s luxury residential market,” said Slater Anderson, managing director of real estate for the brokerage.

LandVest opened in 1968 and joined with Christie’s International Real Estate in 1995.

LandVest’s average residential transaction clocked in at $2.1 million last year and frequently represents high-end and well-known luxury listings.

“As an international hub for high-wage, high-growth industries, Boston has been in our sights for some time,” Slater said. “Having a street-level presence in one of the city’s busiest upscale corridors enables us to capture the attention of national and international buyers.”

Moving into Beantown will allow LandVest to set up a regional hub as it looks to continue its expansion throughout the Atlantic coastal region.

Christie’s International Real Estate worked with Chicago-based @properties to sign new affiliates in Cape Cod, Nantucket, Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island, Hilton Head and Miami.

“With its connection to other key luxury markets, from London to Newport to Silicon Valley, Boston is an incredibly important city for Christie’s International Real Estate,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “As one of our longest-standing affiliates, LandVest is a perfect partner to represent the brand and network in this town.”

Email Taylor Anderson