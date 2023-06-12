In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

In this column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

Central Florida agent Anne-Marie Wurzel brings her background in advertising and copywriting to bear on the practice of real estate, including marketing experience from more than 300 properties and management of her agency’s largest client, a national REIT. She launched her own business nearly two decades ago and is still growing strong.

When asked what three things best describe her, she said: “I am a relentless advocate for my family, my daughter and my clients. I love Jesus. I am an avid tennis player and very competitive.”

Experience: 18 years

Location: Orlando, Florida

Brokerage: Mainframe Real Estate

Rankings: Within the top 250 to 500 agents in the Orlando Regional Board of Realtors annually

Transaction sides: Average 29 sides annually

Sales volume: Average $14 million annually

Average $14 million annually Awards: Hometown Hero award from Florida Realtors for spearheading a program with the Orlando Ballet and Nemours Children’s Hospital called Come Dance with Us. Mainframe top agent: No. 7 in 2021, No. 6 in 2022 Mainframe company awards for best idea and team spirit



What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Being silent during a tense negotiation is a power move. If you can sit in the uncomfortableness of silence and be totally fine with it and not talk first, you can reset the conversation and take control.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Join a brokerage with training and get involved with your brokerage and with experienced agents. The more you’re around top-producing agents, the more you’ll become one too.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

It’s OK to say no. Saying no helps weed out people who are not serious. For example, a lead calls in and isn’t working with a Realtor, is only in town for the day and is in love with your listing, and they want to see it right away. I say, “Sure. I’ll need a copy of your approval letter or proof of funds.” If that can’t be provided, the answer is No. My safety, and my vetting process are paramount to the way I do business.

What TV show has taught you the most?

Seinfeld. It’s not a show about nothing. It’s a show about people and how they act and I like to try and find the humor in everyday situations, just like Seinfeld.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their business better?

You need a CRM that you are in every single day working your contacts. I’m also big on boundaries. Unless we’re in the middle of negotiating a deal, or working with a time-sensitive contingency, most things can wait. The key is being available to clients when it matters, and being present in your personal life when it matters.

Tell us about your most memorable transaction

I had a high-end listing around $2 million, and was also able to represent the buyer. It was a cash transaction with no contingencies left. A week before closing, the buyer changed their mind and wanted to try and get the escrow. I explained that there were no contingencies left. The buyer agreed that contractually the escrow belonged to the seller and all parties agreed to release to the seller.

However, if you know the listing agreement, any monies collected can also be split with the broker. The seller agreed to provide the portion of escrow that, per the listing agreement, belonged to the brokerage. It ended up being a “down payment” on the listing commission, and when it closed, I collected the remaining commission balance.