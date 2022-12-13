New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here. Having grown up in the Netherlands, Miami Beach real estate agent Joan Bruggink developed a keen interest in nature and sustainability that still informs her work, with its focus on modern luxury. A content creator with an extensive background in both development and marketing, she has collaborated with luxury hotels, real estate, interior and lifestyle brands worldwide. Her global authority is a distinct advantage in the far-reaching and always competitive luxury real estate space. Find out why Bruggink believes that when it comes to nurturing your client base, it’s better to be in it for the long haul than to spend all of your time on one-and-done deals.

1. What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life and business better?

Investing in yourself. Every aspect of your life is elevated when you have strong mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health. With personal growth comes business growth.

2. What was your most memorable transaction?

My first sale. I immigrated here from the Netherlands in 2012, got my license right away and within a month, my business partner was out of town and sent me my first buyer. I had no experience, being a complete newbie, but sold him a $1.4 million penthouse (which was a lot back then). Definitely a memorable start to my real estate career in Miami.

3. What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

The importance of creating long-term relationships instead of focusing on one-hit sales. Your network is your most valuable asset. When you can prove you have the client’s best interest in mind, their support and trust follow. Life-long clients translate into business referrals — and sometimes even friendship.

4. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that childhood goal?

I wanted to be a veterinarian because I was obsessed with animals and nature. I’ve recently started to combine my passion for real estate and the environment by educating myself about how we can live more sustainably without losing our modern-day comforts. My mission now is to educate and inspire people to live more “eco-chic” and focus more on eco-chic properties.

5. What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

Practicing daily gratitude. Energy flows where attention goes. If you start implementing gratitude in your attention, watch how your life transforms.