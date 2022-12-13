1. What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life and business better?
Investing in yourself. Every aspect of your life is elevated when you have strong mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health. With personal growth comes business growth.
2. What was your most memorable transaction?
My first sale. I immigrated here from the Netherlands in 2012, got my license right away and within a month, my business partner was out of town and sent me my first buyer. I had no experience, being a complete newbie, but sold him a $1.4 million penthouse (which was a lot back then). Definitely a memorable start to my real estate career in Miami.
3. What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?
The importance of creating long-term relationships instead of focusing on one-hit sales. Your network is your most valuable asset. When you can prove you have the client’s best interest in mind, their support and trust follow. Life-long clients translate into business referrals — and sometimes even friendship.
4. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that childhood goal?
I wanted to be a veterinarian because I was obsessed with animals and nature. I’ve recently started to combine my passion for real estate and the environment by educating myself about how we can live more sustainably without losing our modern-day comforts. My mission now is to educate and inspire people to live more “eco-chic” and focus more on eco-chic properties.
5. What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?
Practicing daily gratitude. Energy flows where attention goes. If you start implementing gratitude in your attention, watch how your life transforms.
Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Comments