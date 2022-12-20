New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Real estate company Keller Williams has been widely recognized for a commitment to building its own technology products to better business for its agents.

The company’s most significant product, a sweeping, omnichannel CRM called Command launched in 2019, has undergone a significant update, according to a company announcement.

The largest franchise by agent count, Keller Williams is vocal about its in-house software development, so much so that its founder Gary Keller once labeled the brokerage, “a technology company.” Chief Technology and Digital Officer Chris Cox stayed on message in the announcement, stating that Command’s new features are targeted at helping agents navigate an increasingly hard-to-define sales period.

“In response [to the market], our latest updates to Command bring radical simplicity to lead generation activities and more,” he said in the announcement. “Command gives agents more time to deliver increased client satisfaction while maximizing higher profitability.”

Command’s development, as well as the process for building Keller Williams’ other offerings, stem largely from KW Labs, an internal skunk-works for devising and testing new technology products. For Command’s latest, the Labs team focused on lead generation, marketing and team productivity.

Features making the final cut to the browser edition of the software include enhancements to how components of the software integrate with Opportunities, the deal-progress tracking component. There’s a new Contact quick create feature within Opportunities, better integration with Campaigns, Contacts and Designs modules, respectively, and a dynamic list that tracks the performance of marketing assets across all mediums.

There are new business tools for Instagram marketing, a new wizard for importing contacts targeted at new agents and a system for automating the completion of contact records, ideal for when agents discover an outdated lead that has become newly active

An improvement to commission cap tracking is also now in place, enabling agents a more transparent look into their annual production.

Changes to the Command mobile app are being rolled out, too. Those involve the full integration of the Opportunities app and native integrations with popular, privacy-minded communication apps Twilio and WhatsApp.

“Timeline enhancements to the Command app include the ability to view details about a property inquiry or a property tour, view listing feedback, view co-buyer and seller additions and removals, add email and mail activities,“ the company said.

The consumer version of Command allows users to save searches and individual homes under the Collections feature. Now, agents can see users’ comments on those lists.

Additional user experience and navigation upgrades were input as well, the most notable of which is the ability for the app’s use in up to 28 different languages in response to KW’s robust international growth.

“The iterative updates we rolled out for Command in 2022 were highly influenced by consistent engagement with agents,” said Cox in the statement. “Our solutions will always be anchored in our agents’ success with a laser focus on what drives growth in their business.”

Email Craig Rowe