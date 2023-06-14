Readers who prioritize second homes and investment properties turn to Inman’s weekly Property Portfolio email newsletter, whether they’re agents who work with this special class of clients or investors themselves. This month, we’ll go deeper on everything from the latest at Airbnb and Vrbo to the changes investors are making to their portfolios in a shifting real estate market.

We all know that too many agents live commission to commission, not thinking ahead to long-term financial health, while others leverage their knowledge and expertise to dominate their market as investors. What’s the difference between these two groups? Not base knowledge. Not opportunity. What, then, determines who will invest and who won’t?

As Second Homes and Investment Properties Month rolls merrily along, we’re wondering: If you don’t invest in real estate, why not? Do you need more information and education about investing? Does it seem intimidating or risky? Are you unsure of the logistics or do you just never seem to get around to getting up to speed on REI? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.