We all love to see ourselves represented in media. It’s always exciting when a character has your name or is from your hometown. For those of us in the real estate industry, however, it’s a dicey proposition when you see a real estate agent or broker embodied in a work of fiction.

Will they be super-intense and scary like Alec Baldwin in Glengarry Glen Ross or Annette Bening in American Beauty? Will they be silly and fun like Phil Dunphy in Modern Family or Peter Klaven in I Love You, Man?

Just for laughs, tell us about your favorite fictional real estate agent. Did you love the way they brought a positive spin to the role? Did they remind you of someone in your office? Did they remind you of yourself? What made them funny or cool or inspiring or wild to watch? Let us know below.