The home Disney built in the early 1930s and lived in for nearly two decades, while releasing some of his company’s most iconic films, is available for rent in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood.

Walt Disney’s Los Angeles home just hit the market.

Call it your own personal Disney Land, and it’s available starting at $40,000 a month.

The home Disney built in the early 1930s and lived in for nearly two decades, while releasing some of his company’s most iconic films, is available for rent on a monthly basis.

The film director Timur Bekmambetov bought the home in 2011 for $3.7 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported that the filmmaker is renting out the property because he wants more people to see it.

Bekmambetov said he has always been a fan of Disney’s work, according to the WSJ.

“I got a notification that there was a house for sale and it had the Walt Disney name,” he said in the article. “I called my assistant and said to her, ‘Please call. I think it’s a mistake.’”

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 4053 Woking Way was built in 1932 and sits on just over an acre of land. In all, the home is 6,388 square feet, meaning it’s renting for $75 per square foot (compared to about $3.5 per square foot on average in Los Angeles, according to RentCafe).

Disney built himself a theater room in one wing of the house. Pass through the wet bar and guests enter the adjacent projector room.

Compass agent Chase Campe is managing the listing.

Campen described the rental as an “Unprecedented opportunity to immerse yourself in living history with all of the modern conveniences you’d desire.”

Disney bought the land the home sits on in 1932 using money he made from Mickey Mouse and Silly Symphony films, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which provided the photos and a video tour of the property.

“It was in this house where Walt imagined and worked on some of his most important movies, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella and Pinocchio,” the website reads.

