Who doesn’t love a good euphemism? They’re a great way to softly describe a potentially uncomfortable or less-than-positive situation, and they can often deliver it with a bit of humor.

You may find yourself at a loss for words when it comes to describing the current state of the industry to buyers and sellers who are confused or worried. However, it’s important to stay positive when explaining today’s market conditions to your clients.

So, what do you do when you’re in a tough situation, like dealing with a slow real estate market? Well, you can either panic or you can get inventive! Here are 10 creative expressions that will help you keep an optimistic view of things.

‘The market is coming in for a soft landing.’

You’ve probably heard this one before. It means that instead of a sharp drop in property prices, there will be a gradual decline, which is less harmful to the market. It’s like a plane coming down to a gentle stop instead of crashing into the ground. “Soft market” is also used as it conveys a sense of gentleness and tactfulness while acknowledging that things aren’t exactly booming.

‘The market is experiencing a price adjustment.’

This euphemism can be used about the entire market, but more specifically, about properties themselves. Instead of saying that a property is overpriced or not selling, you would say that it needs a price adjustment. It leaves some room for negotiation.

Of course, you’ll need to explain why the adjustment is necessary and how it can benefit the seller, but reassure them that home prices need to match the current market to sell. “Price correction” and “market adjustment” are also terms used interchangeably, and they are more sophisticated terms for a drop in property prices. It implies that fluctuations in the market are natural and that sellers are simply adjusting their prices accordingly, not panicking.

‘It’s a great time for strategic investments.’

This euphemism works for both buyers and sellers, instead of saying “investing in a down market,” which sounds risky or desperate. It implies that you’ve done your research and that you’re confident that the market will turn around eventually.

“Investment opportunity” is another term used for when properties are selling for less than their market value, which can be an opportunity for buyers to invest in future profits. Use this phrase to entice those looking for long-term investments and emphasize the potential for growth.

‘When opportunity knocks, you answer.’

This euphemism is a way to make lemonade out of lemons. Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of a down market, you can highlight the opportunities it presents for savvy investors and buyers.

For example, you can point out that properties are less expensive now, meaning buyers can get better deals and value for their money. For sellers, with the current low inventory, this is their opportunity to sell. It’s all about looking at the bright side and seizing the moment.

‘The market is taking a nap.’

Rather than using more conventional terms like “slow” or “stagnant,” this witty phrase injects a touch of humor and lightness into the situation. When discussing this phrase with your clients, you can emphasize the temporary nature of the market’s slumber. By doing so, you can assure them that it’s merely a brief pause before the market wakes up and resumes its usual vigor.

‘The market has a bit of a cold.’

Just like a cold, the market can have a temporary setback. It may cause some discomfort and inconvenience, but it is not a long-term concern. This reassurance can help alleviate any immediate worries and instill a sense of optimism in your clients.

Drawing parallels between the market and a cold also allows you to highlight the importance of taking appropriate actions. Just as one seeks remedies and care when experiencing a cold, it is crucial to assess the market situation and make informed decisions.

‘The market is simply taking a breather.’

This metaphorical expression conveys the idea that the market is taking a moment to catch its breath and gather energy before resuming its momentum. You can emphasize that this breather is a natural and necessary part of the market’s cycle. It’s akin to an athlete taking a brief pause during a race to refuel and recharge before pushing forward with renewed energy.

During this period, they can re-evaluate their investment strategies, reassess their goals, and identify potential areas of improvement. Encourage them to use this time wisely by conducting thorough research, staying informed about market trends, and exploring new investment opportunities that may arise.

‘It’s just a bump in the road.’

This conveys the message that the current market slowdown is merely a temporary obstacle or inconvenience on the path to long-term success. Similar to encountering a bump while driving, it may cause a momentary jolt or disruption, but it doesn’t alter the overall journey or destination.

This perspective helps alleviate concerns and encourages your clients to maintain a positive outlook. Highlight historical market trends that demonstrate the market’s ability to recover and rebound from temporary setbacks.

‘The market is in hibernation.’

By likening the market to bears hibernating during the winter months, you can convey that this period of slow activity is temporary and necessary for the market’s future growth. It emphasizes a natural cycle that is necessary for rejuvenation.

Just as bears enter hibernation to conserve energy and survive harsh conditions, the market may enter a phase of reduced activity to recover, recalibrate and prepare for the next phase of growth.

‘The market is taking a brief intermission.’

This playful euphemism can help lighten the mood and remind your clients that a slow market is a chance to take a breather. Just like during a theatrical performance, where an intermission signifies a temporary break in the action, a slow real estate market experiences a lull in its usual rhythm of transactions and activity.

It’s a momentary pause and a reminder that, just like any other market, real estate has its natural ebbs and flows, and the intermission serves as a brief respite before the curtains rise again on a livelier stage of buying and selling properties.

Although euphemisms and analogies are not the magic solution to a sluggish market, they can help make a difference in how you approach the situation. With these 10 enthusiastic approaches, you can lighten the mood, remind your clients of the big picture, and keep everyone focused on success.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.